Arrest follows chase of motorcycle reported stolen

19 hrs ago

A man riding a motorcycle stolen out of Chico, was arrested Saturday morning after reportedly leading Tehama County deputies on a chase that exceeded 100 mph. About 1:45 a.m. Saturday a man later identified as Edward, Reginald Thomas, 32, of Gerber, was seen speeding southbound on Highway 99W near Gyle Road, north of Corning, according to a press release.

