Alzheimera s Association offers support group training
The Alzheimer's Association will offer a Support Group Facilitator Training session in Chico on Feb. 23, and reservations are required. The session from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be held at the association's Chico office, 150 Amber Grove, Suite 154.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAILURE Trumps blames the Media and anyone else...
|17 min
|LetEmHangDon
|12
|Hey, Vlad P, aint it time we wikki leak on the ...
|18 hr
|lkiyftyrru
|1
|Explanation for Trumps behavior; He WEARS a Tig...
|20 hr
|666fff666
|1
|Berry Soto Proven To Be A Cross-Dressing Phoggo...
|21 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|2
|World LAUGHS at LITTLE t
|21 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Blacks For Trump 2020 Dot Com
|21 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Melania TRUMP HATES THE WHITE HOUSE!
|23 hr
|sadfyheryhr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC