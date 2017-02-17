A senior moment: Innovative care at Country Village
Tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac off Cohasset Road in northern Chico, the Country Village, owned by Lyn Dorenzo and managed by Executive Director Cliff Keene, has been a trailblazer in elder care for Butte County. It was the first facility of its size in Butte County to be purpose-built for caring for elders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAILURE Trumps blames the Media and anyone else...
|2 hr
|Media The New Ges...
|5
|Hey, Vlad P, aint it time we wikki leak on the ...
|5 hr
|lkiyftyrru
|1
|Explanation for Trumps behavior; He WEARS a Tig...
|6 hr
|666fff666
|1
|Berry Soto Proven To Be A Cross-Dressing Phoggo...
|7 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|2
|World LAUGHS at LITTLE t
|7 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Blacks For Trump 2020 Dot Com
|7 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Melania TRUMP HATES THE WHITE HOUSE!
|10 hr
|sadfyheryhr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC