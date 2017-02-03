5-year-old girl reported missing in Chico
Nevaeh Oliverez has been in the legal custody of her father, Dominic Oliverez, for some time and her mother, Christiam Moreno was recently awarded sole custody. Her mother and Chico police have been unable to locate Dominic Oliverez to take custody of Naveah.
