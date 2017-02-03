5-year-old girl reported missing in C...

5-year-old girl reported missing in Chico

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Nevaeh Oliverez has been in the legal custody of her father, Dominic Oliverez, for some time and her mother, Christiam Moreno was recently awarded sole custody. Her mother and Chico police have been unable to locate Dominic Oliverez to take custody of Naveah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The KKK Was Started By The Democrat Party 35 min GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
Illegal Aliens Are The Continued Democrat Act O... 2 hr Middle of the road 2
All Child Molesters Are Liberal 2 hr Sunlight Disinfects 1
Chico FREAKS 2-5-17, Proof Democrats Have A Men... 2 hr ANONYMOUS 1
Democrats Block Ambulance Rushing to Hospital 3 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 2
A black and a Mexican are in a car, who's driving? 3 hr Middle of the road 6
EveryOne is Bob 6 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 3
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at February 05 at 1:41PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC