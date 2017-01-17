Yuba City trucker sued for 2016 fatal crash near Chico
Chico >> A Yuba City trucker has been sued for his alleged role in a fatal crash last year on Highway 99 north of Chico. The wrongful-death lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Butte County Superior Court in Chico, alleges negligence on the part of the trucker, Ranjeet Thind, in a head-on crash in August that killed Eric Thomas, 53, of Oroville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Frees Manning
|1 hr
|Purplexed
|1
|Trump to enter office with HISTORY'S LOWEST App...
|12 hr
|a-citizen
|14
|Trump Disapproval Rating BEFORE the Inauguratio...
|15 hr
|FoxNumbers
|4
|Vlad Trump to DANCE to his boyfriend Vlad Putin...
|19 hr
|Entertainment
|1
|NO post Inaugural Honeymoon for the TRUMPSTER!
|20 hr
|theEND
|1
|A list of companies that have left the USA (Jan '12)
|20 hr
|Buryman
|26
|Vald Putin to walk Penn Ave Hand in Hand with T...
|20 hr
|A Love Story
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC