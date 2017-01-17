Yuba City trucker sued for 2016 fatal...

Yuba City trucker sued for 2016 fatal crash near Chico

14 hrs ago

Chico >> A Yuba City trucker has been sued for his alleged role in a fatal crash last year on Highway 99 north of Chico. The wrongful-death lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Butte County Superior Court in Chico, alleges negligence on the part of the trucker, Ranjeet Thind, in a head-on crash in August that killed Eric Thomas, 53, of Oroville.

