Youth lead the way at MLK Jr. observance

Youth lead the way at MLK Jr. observance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Chico youth led the way at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance on Sunday. Youngsters led a march of more than 250 people from the City Plaza, where a rally took place, through downtown to the Trinity United Methodist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump To Destroy Criminal Corrupt Lib... 22 min a-citizen 2
News Chico fire study evaluates staffing, station lo... 3 hr Study Sayeth 2
Because she has no valid birth certificate, Mel... 9 hr hothothot 9
Obama Is An Illegitimate President 13 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 2
Mentally Ill Liberal Truth's 13 hr Sunlight Disinfects 1
Immigrant Melanis Trump can not Vote. She has n... 13 hr MAGA 4
The O-NGR Official Portrait Contest, Vote Your ... 14 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC