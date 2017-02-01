Would more fines increase funds for B...

Would more fines increase funds for Bidwell Park safety?

18 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> City Parks Director Dan Efseaff presented his 2016 report on Chico's parks, which prompted a conversation about safety in Bidwell Park and enforcement of park rules and fines. Newly seated commissioner Tom Nickell, a former Chico city councilor and retired California Highway Patrol officer, found fertile ground in a sub-report about citations and warnings during Monday's Bidwell Park and Playground Commission meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Chico, CA

