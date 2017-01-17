Womena s March in Chico will mirror those in Sacramento, Washington
On the day of the event, see live videos and a live blog at live.chicoer.com and Facebook.com/ChicoER . Chico >> People in Butte County will be piling into buses this week and heading out in caravans for the women's marches in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird Chico: A to Z
|4 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|CNN is #Fakenews
|10 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Trump RepubliKLAN Price for Ed Sec; $200 MILLIO...
|17 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Republiklan PRICE for DOE Sec; STUPIDITY and IN...
|17 hr
|a-citizen
|3
|DEMOCRATS Bankrupt California In 2017
|21 hr
|Victory Lap
|3
|All Democrats Are Crimimal And Treasonist
|Wed
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|THANK GOD The Criminal NGR-O IS GONE!
|Wed
|Middle of the road
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC