Women better drivers than men, Butte ...

Women better drivers than men, Butte County data shows

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

In fatal and injury crashes throughout the county, men were at fault 59 percent of the time they were driving while women were only at fault 49 percent of the time they were driving, according to data collected by the California Highway Patrol from every law enforcement agency in Butte County and accurate through May 2016. The data set the Enterprise-Record looked at does not show what combination of male and female drivers were involved in each crash or what caused crashes in which the drivers were not at fault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GOP Guts Ethics Panel 23 min Can We Fix Stupid 11
No end to the LIES 24 min Can We Fix Stupid 2
WAY TOO SMART for Fox News 18 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
President Trump Is The Modern Day President Lin... 23 hr ANONYMOUS 3
PUTINS PUPPET coming right along Mon Franklin 18
Trump wears more make up than his IMMIGRANT WIF... Mon shJHEDEWQ 7
Traitor NGR-O The One And ONLY Putin D-ck Sucker Mon Franklin 5
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at January 04 at 4:05AM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,729 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,145

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC