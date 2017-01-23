Woman, 20, found dead outside CARD center
Chico >> Police say a 20-year-old woman was found dead Sunday morning outside the Chico Area Recreation and Park District center on Vallombrosa Avenue. Chico police and medics responded to an alcove outside the front door to the Community Center at 545 Vallombrosa Ave. for a call reporting an unresponsive woman about 10:25 a.m. Medics evaluated Young but found she had already died, police said.
