Woman, 20, found dead outside CARD ce...

Woman, 20, found dead outside CARD center

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Police say a 20-year-old woman was found dead Sunday morning outside the Chico Area Recreation and Park District center on Vallombrosa Avenue. Chico police and medics responded to an alcove outside the front door to the Community Center at 545 Vallombrosa Ave. for a call reporting an unresponsive woman about 10:25 a.m. Medics evaluated Young but found she had already died, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Don resigns from his businesses; Retains ... 10 min a-citizen 5
Biggest Crowds Ever! 1 hr Knows Bob Mulholland 3
Trump Goes To War 6 hr Seatbelt 1
Dirty Dons Press Secretary Spitzer, BORN TO LIE... 9 hr sonLIKE daddy 1
Dirty Don's DisApproval Rate is 55%, Lowest in ... 10 hr BiggestLoserDon 1
ab 1461 13 hr Not Guilty 6
Proof Democrats Are Mentally Ill 21 hr ANONYMOUS 4
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,698 • Total comments across all topics: 278,219,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC