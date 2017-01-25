Why wasna t the driver at fault arrested after a fatal crash?
Orland >> After the crash that killed a Pleasant Valley teacher Sunday, the California Highway Patrol determined the other driver was speeding and passing unsafely, but did not arrest him. The driver at fault was severely injured, but law enforcement officers often make arrests at the scene and then release the person over to the hospital.
