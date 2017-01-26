Wesley Alexandera s comics illustrates transitioning life

It took an emotional feat, but her realization came as tears swelled watching her mother bag up and toss out every comic book the young artist collected while her mother shouted, “It's time to grow up!” The newly minted Chico transplant has been in the Chico area for about three years working on her graphic novels. She began drawing at 8 years old, and in high school, crashed a $50 computer purchased at a yard sale trying to create an 18-by-24 color poster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.