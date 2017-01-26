Wesley Alexandera s comics illustrates transitioning life
It took an emotional feat, but her realization came as tears swelled watching her mother bag up and toss out every comic book the young artist collected while her mother shouted, “It's time to grow up!” The newly minted Chico transplant has been in the Chico area for about three years working on her graphic novels. She began drawing at 8 years old, and in high school, crashed a $50 computer purchased at a yard sale trying to create an 18-by-24 color poster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Save Web Pages from trump
|10 min
|Franklin
|1
|PRESIDENT TRUMP Has 59 Percent Approval Rating
|2 hr
|Delusional One
|4
|sue kolar defense legal fund (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Steve jenkins kol...
|16
|Thank you firefighters. (Jul '14)
|Sat
|a-citizen
|161
|Trump RUNS PRIVATE EMAIL System from the White ...
|Fri
|one-citizen
|10
|Fit One Athletic Club Lies (Aug '08)
|Fri
|Not Dead One
|228
|Soros Whipping Boy NEGGIR-O Had Lowest Ever App...
|Fri
|a-citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC