Water conservation still lagging in much of California
The State Water Resources Control Board announced that urban water savings were 18.8 percent in November compared to November 2013, the benchmark year. That's a decrease from 19.6 percent in October and below the 20.2 percent savings in November 2015, when state-mandated conservation targets were in place.
