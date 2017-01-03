Van goes up in flames along Highway 99 in Chico
A Volkswagen Vanagon burns Friday on the northbound Highway 99 offramp at Highway 32. The Chico Fire Department reported the offramp was reduced to one lane for about an hour as firefighters put the flames out and cleaned up the scene. No one was hurt and the vehicle owners remained at the scene.
