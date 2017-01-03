Van goes up in flames along Highway 9...

Van goes up in flames along Highway 99 in Chico

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A Volkswagen Vanagon burns Friday on the northbound Highway 99 offramp at Highway 32. The Chico Fire Department reported the offramp was reduced to one lane for about an hour as firefighters put the flames out and cleaned up the scene. No one was hurt and the vehicle owners remained at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wondering 4 hr Lipstick 4
The $1TRILLION "Great Wall of Trump" to be pa... 6 hr a-citizen 2
Trump FAILS to understand the Gravity of the Ru... 6 hr a-citizen 2
Putin wanted Trump 12 hr Bob is Pathetic 2
Obamacare Repealed and Replaced With Superior T... Fri Peeee Owed 6
No end to the LIES Fri a-citizen 41
President elect Trump Fri a-citizen 63
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,703,635

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC