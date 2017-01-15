University partnership to train prison leaders
Chico >> While the semester hasn't yet started at Chico State University, 20 new students are on campus this week through the school's Executive Leadership Institute. Twenty leaders in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations are taking classes at Chico State thanks to a new partnership between the CDCR and the university.
