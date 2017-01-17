Tickets selling for Chico skatepark f...

Tickets selling for Chico skatepark fundraiser

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> While there's a long way to go, a community group raising money to improve a Chico skateboard park has scheduled another event at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Big Room at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. The event is an evening of food, music and auctions to raise money for the Humboldt Neighborhood Skateboard Park.

