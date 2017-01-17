Storm emergency declared for Butte Co...

Storm emergency declared for Butte County as new storms expected

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chief Administrative Officer Paul Hahn issued a proclamation of local emergency, which gives the county better access to state and federal resources to better assist with costs of fixing local roads and assisting residents affected by rising water and flooding. County roads suffered substantial damage roads from heavy rain and flooding, as well as heavy winds which caused downed trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is Criminal, Corrupt and TREASONOUS! 14 min Can We Fix Stupid 3
Over 60 Congressmen WILL NOT Attend Inauguratio... 8 hr a-citizen 2
Trump Disapproval Rating BEFORE the Inauguratio... 10 hr SadSadSad 6
Obama Frees Manning 12 hr a-citizen 2
Trump to enter office with HISTORY'S LOWEST App... Tue a-citizen 14
Vlad Trump to DANCE to his boyfriend Vlad Putin... Tue Entertainment 1
NO post Inaugural Honeymoon for the TRUMPSTER! Tue theEND 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at January 18 at 4:56PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,038,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC