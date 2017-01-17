Storm emergency declared for Butte County as new storms expected
Chief Administrative Officer Paul Hahn issued a proclamation of local emergency, which gives the county better access to state and federal resources to better assist with costs of fixing local roads and assisting residents affected by rising water and flooding. County roads suffered substantial damage roads from heavy rain and flooding, as well as heavy winds which caused downed trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is Criminal, Corrupt and TREASONOUS!
|14 min
|Can We Fix Stupid
|3
|Over 60 Congressmen WILL NOT Attend Inauguratio...
|8 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Trump Disapproval Rating BEFORE the Inauguratio...
|10 hr
|SadSadSad
|6
|Obama Frees Manning
|12 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Trump to enter office with HISTORY'S LOWEST App...
|Tue
|a-citizen
|14
|Vlad Trump to DANCE to his boyfriend Vlad Putin...
|Tue
|Entertainment
|1
|NO post Inaugural Honeymoon for the TRUMPSTER!
|Tue
|theEND
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC