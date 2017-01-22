South Korea's sound barrier-chasing t...

South Korea's sound barrier-chasing train, and more in the week that was

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Engadget

Tesla's Gigafactory is spitting out lithium-ion batteries at breakneck pace, but the automaker isn't stopping there. Elon Musk just announced plans to give the factory a $350 million upgrade so that it can manufacture electric motors and gearboxes for the upcoming Model 3 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Engadget.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Proof Democrats Are Mentally Ill 3 hr The Normal Majority 1
Biggest Crowds Ever! 6 hr TrumpWorld Solution 1
roofiess Xan bar, Blues OC H Addyis weed molly 7 hr now 1
President elect Trump 8 hr ANONYMOUS 67
Move Embassy To Jerusalem, Remove All Palestini... 8 hr ANONYMOUS 1
Ugly Fat Freak Dykes Protest President Lincoln ... 9 hr Bob ButtHeadhulland 3
The Democrat Party Is Going Extinct 9 hr Middle of the road 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC