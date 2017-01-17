Sierra Nevada brewery installs 1 MWh Tesla Powerpack system
Sierra Nevada Brewing company just installed 500 kilowatts/1 megawatt-hour of Tesla Powerpack batteries at its Chico, California brewery. The Powerpack energy storage system is being used by the craft beer maker for peak shaving during the energy-intensive brewing process.
