Sierra Nevada beer made in North Carolina recalled; California unaffected
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced a recall Sunday of certain 12-ounce bottles of its Pale Ale, IPAs and other beers after detecting a packaging flaw that could cause a piece of glass to break off into the bottle.
