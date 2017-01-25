Sentencing postponed for ex-Fair View High employee in student sex case

Oroville >> Sentencing has been postponed for the former Fair View High School campus supervisor convicted of sex and drug crimes in a case where investigators discovered she had a baby with a student. The ex-employee, Jessica Hays, 40, of Chico, appeared Wednesday in Butte County Superior in Oroville where her attorney asked a judge to postpone sentencing and instead refer Hays to a specialist for a sex offender evaluation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.