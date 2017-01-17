Screening of documentary on homeless lives set for Sunday in Chico
A movie screening of “ Storied Streets ,” a documentary that explores the lives of homeless people, will be 5:45- 8 p.m. Sunday at Chico Country Day Middle School, 1054 Broadway. North Valley Housing Trust is hosting the event, which includes a question-and-answer session with film producer Thomas Moore follows the film via Skype.
