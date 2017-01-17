Saturday night storm wet and windy in...

Saturday night storm wet and windy in north valley

21 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Homes without power and roads slick with snow were the scene during Friday's storm havoc, but a calmer Saturday is in store for the north valley, at least early on. PG&E reported about 2,000 people without power Friday morning in Chico.

