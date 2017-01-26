Red Bluff woman arrested for relations with minor
Red Bluff >> A Red Bluff woman was arrested Tuesday after it was reported she had sexual relations with a 14-year-old boy. According to the press release issued Wednesday by the Red Bluff Police Department, Lindsay Lang, 33, began having sexual relations with the boy shortly after his 14th birthday in August 2016.
