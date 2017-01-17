Power outages in Chico, Oroville areas this morning
Chico >> About 2,000 customers are without power in Chico and Oroville area, thanks to the winds and downed objects, according to PG&E. • Downtown Chico to midtown: About 840 customers went dark around 6 a.m. because of a pole problem.
