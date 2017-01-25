Portland band to delight Chico crowd at 1078 Gallery
Chico continues to develop a profound artistic ambience with highly active local musicians as well as a continual flow of out-of-town artists delighting the scene. Many out-of-town acts come through between the Bay Area and Portland, and surf-psych band Máscaras is one of those Portland bands the Chico area will have a chance to witness.
