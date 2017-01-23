Pleasant Valley High teacher Brett Silva killed in head-on crash
Hamilton City >> A Pleasant Valley High School teacher and coach was killed in a head-on traffic collision Sunday on Highway 32 west of Chico. The teacher, Brett Silva, 53, died when his car was hit by an oncoming motorist who had been passing vehicles without enough room, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proof Democrats Are Mentally Ill
|1 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|4
|HEY STUPID IGNORANT LIBERALS! WAKE UP Your Tra...
|1 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Dirty Don's well known Personality Disorder, Ex...
|1 hr
|makeURbet
|1
|Video From The Freak Liberlas
|1 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Another Dirty Don LIE/ALT FACT; He was being AU...
|2 hr
|Put up or shut up
|3
|Chelsea Clinton Says Barron Trump Deserves
|4 hr
|Damien
|1
|ab 1461
|6 hr
|Pathogen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC