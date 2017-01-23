Pleasant Valley High teacher Brett Si...

Pleasant Valley High teacher Brett Silva killed in head-on crash

Hamilton City >> A Pleasant Valley High School teacher and coach was killed in a head-on traffic collision Sunday on Highway 32 west of Chico. The teacher, Brett Silva, 53, died when his car was hit by an oncoming motorist who had been passing vehicles without enough room, according to the California Highway Patrol.

