Paradise Symphony relives golden age of radio
Guest performer Jack Barry will re-create legendary old-time radio shows with supporting actors for “From America: With Love.” Paradise >> Like a blast of fresh air featuring those thrilling days of yesteryear when radio was the source of home entertainment, Paradise Symphony Orchestra offers an evening of inventive and superb music at 7 p.m. Sunday. “From America: With Love,” under the direction of conductor Dr. Lloyd Roby, will be a must see concert.
