Open house garden festival planned Feb. 29 in Chico

A free open house and garden festival is planned noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Humboldt Community Garden, corner of Humboldt and El Monte avenues in Chico, hosted by the Butte Environmental Council.

