News of our Past: Planning Commission skeptical about Bruce Road development
Citing numerous concerns regarding its size, location and environmental impacts, the Chico Planning Commission made it clear Monday that it would reject plans for a proposed 998-unit development off Bruce Road in Chico. Commissioners suggested they would be reluctant to approve any project there without a comprehensive specific plan for the entire area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump FAILS to understand the Gravity of the Ru...
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|7
|Here is one
|10 hr
|Morning One
|4
|Trump Believes "The ESQUIRE" Newsrag is Real News!
|Sun
|666fff666
|1
|Intel Report Not What Democrats Wanted
|Sun
|Bob is Always Wrong
|1
|Relatives reach out to homeless Chico man (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Purplebrian
|47
|Wondering
|Sat
|Lipstick
|4
|The $1TRILLION "Great Wall of Trump" to be pa...
|Jan 7
|a-citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC