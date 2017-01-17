News of our Past: Butte County Indian tribe finds suitable site for rancheria
The tribe purchased 35 undeveloped acres at Ophir and Lower Wyandotte Roads between Oroville and Palermo for a residential community designed to house some of its 625 members. “It's in escrow,” the tribe's coordinator Charles Miller said Tuesday.
