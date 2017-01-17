New eating choices opening throughout Butte County
Midway Steakhouse, seen Tuesday in Durham, is one of several restaurants expected to open in the first quarter of 2017. It is one of several new restaurants in Butte County preparing for opening day during the first half of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A few thousand show 4 inaug, while MILLIONS DEM...
|1 min
|Middle of the road
|3
|Trumps 1st Executive order; RAISE TAXES!
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|4
|Trump returns Churchill to Oval Office
|13 hr
|Bob Hates Winston
|1
|President elect Trump
|23 hr
|a-citizen
|65
|I Vote Grandpa Nicholai For Next Guantanamo In...
|Fri
|a-citizen
|2
|Happy NoBama Day
|Fri
|a-citizen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC