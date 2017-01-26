Moving Forward: Paradise chamber annual dinner coming
The Paradise Ridge Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its annual dinner for 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Paradise Elks Lodge, 1100 Elk Lane. Celebrating the chamber's 75th anniversary, the evening includes a no-host cocktail bar, catered dinner, dessert dash, and installation of new board members Jeni Harris of Curves in Paradise, and Jill Williams of Edward Jones Investments.
