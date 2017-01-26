Moving Forward: Paradise chamber annu...

Moving Forward: Paradise chamber annual dinner coming

13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The Paradise Ridge Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its annual dinner for 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Paradise Elks Lodge, 1100 Elk Lane. Celebrating the chamber's 75th anniversary, the evening includes a no-host cocktail bar, catered dinner, dessert dash, and installation of new board members Jeni Harris of Curves in Paradise, and Jill Williams of Edward Jones Investments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

