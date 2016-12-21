Moving Chico history
Members of the Chico Heritage Association board along with volunteers gathered on Dec. 22, 2016 to move the many files and documents that tell the story of Chico's history. The material will continue to be available for research at the new location in the Garden Walk on Main Street, as it was in the old Municipal Building.
