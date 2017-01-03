MLK Day observances planned Sunday, Monday
Celebrations in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day are planned Sunday in Chico and Monday and Oroville and Paradise Chico's 35th annual event starts with a rally at 2 p.m. Sunday at City Plaza, and a march through downtown ending at 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, East Fifth at Flume streets. At 4 p.m., there will be a program including a talk on “The Fierce Urgency of Now” by Nandi Sojourner Crosby, chair of Chico State University's Sociology Department, and music by Doin' It Justice Community Chorus, the Bethel AME Gospel Choir and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats Helpless as Sessions Heads to Hill
|1 hr
|Bob Luvs Nonsense
|1
|The End of the Chico Topix Forum
|2 hr
|Bob Is Going Away
|1
|Wondering
|12 hr
|Mo Wondering
|5
|O-Scummer is a Dirty Lying Blue-lip Garbage NGR!
|21 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|I Love These Blue-lip O-Scummer Shows, I LAUGH ...
|21 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Trump FAILS to understand the Gravity of the Ru...
|21 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Here is one
|Mon
|Morning One
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC