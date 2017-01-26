Man hospitalized after being hit by car

Chico police and emergency medical services responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at the intersection of West Second and Hazel streets at 9:17 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man in the westbound lane of West Second Street and located the involved vehicle and driver at the scene.

