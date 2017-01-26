Man hospitalized after being hit by car
Chico police and emergency medical services responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at the intersection of West Second and Hazel streets at 9:17 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man in the westbound lane of West Second Street and located the involved vehicle and driver at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ERASE EVERYTHING this TREASONIST PIECE OF SHIST...
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|3
|Proof Democrats Are Mentally Ill
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|8
|Replenish the aquifer (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|Enormous Crack
|805
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Democrats Are Mindless TOOLS!
|19 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|3
|Save Web Pages from trump
|19 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|4
|PRESIDENT TRUMP Has 59 Percent Approval Rating
|20 hr
|Middle of the road
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC