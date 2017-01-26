Man allegedly breaks patrol car windo...

Man allegedly breaks patrol car window, tries to fight police

14 hrs ago

A man accused of breaking a police car window was arrested after Chico police say he tried to fight officers. George Lynch, 34, of Chico, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of criminal threats against an officer, assault on an officer, obstructing and delaying an officer and vandalism.

