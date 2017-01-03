Kijeong Jeon to Receive the Inaugural IIDA Foundation Diversity Award
The International Interior Design Association Foundation and the Interior Design Educators Council Foundation have named Kijeong Jeon as the recipient of the inaugural IIDA Foundation Diversity Award. The award recognizes Jeon, a professor and interior architecture coordinator at California State University, Chico, for his significant contribution to interior design education, as well as for his representation of a diverse background.
