Job hunters can tap Butte County resources
Phil Avery, program manager for Department of Employment and Social Security Eligibility Branch stands beside a job board Friday at the Butte County One-Stop in Oroville. Oroville >> If you're out of a job or don't like the one you have, the One-Stops in Butte County may be the best place to start a search.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sue kolar defense legal fund (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Steve jenkins kol...
|16
|Thank you firefighters. (Jul '14)
|Sat
|a-citizen
|161
|Trump RUNS PRIVATE EMAIL System from the White ...
|Fri
|one-citizen
|10
|Fit One Athletic Club Lies (Aug '08)
|Fri
|Not Dead One
|228
|Soros Whipping Boy NEGGIR-O Had Lowest Ever App...
|Fri
|a-citizen
|3
|Democrats Are Mindless TOOLS!
|Fri
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|PRESIDENT TRUMP Has 59 Percent Approval Rating
|Fri
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC