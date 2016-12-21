Ita s a girl: First Butte County baby...

Ita s a girl: First Butte County baby of 2017 born in Chico

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mercury-Register

Nick and Kaitlen Ballew hold their newborn Emerson Ballew. Emerson was the first baby born in Butte County in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WAY TOO SMART for Fox News 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
GOP Guts Ethics Panel 8 hr Franklin 3
President Trump Is The Modern Day President Lin... 8 hr ANONYMOUS 3
PUTINS PUPPET coming right along 22 hr Franklin 18
Trump wears more make up than his IMMIGRANT WIF... Mon shJHEDEWQ 7
Traitor NGR-O The One And ONLY Putin D-ck Sucker Mon Franklin 5
Here is one Mon Franklin 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at January 03 at 1:33PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,936

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC