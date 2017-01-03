Illegal homeless camp growing, evicti...

Illegal homeless camp growing, eviction possible

2017-01-03

About 40 homeless people are staying in tents and sharing a garden and portable toilet on a piece of land off Notre Dame Boulevard in Chico. Chico >> An illegal homeless camp in south Chico is growing despite notices to vacate from the city and landowners, and neighbors have become concerned with sanitation and safety.

