Hmong culture takes center stage in exhibit at Chico Museum

Leaders for a Lifetime, a youth academic outreach program at California State University, Chico, will open the “We Are Hmong: We Are Your Neighbors” exhibit at the Chico Museum 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. While admission to the exhibit is free, Sunday's opening is a fundraiser to benefit the Chico Museum and Leaders for a Lifetime, and a donation of $5 is requested. The Chico Museum is at 141 Salem St. in Chico.

