Fundraiser for clinic honoring nursing student killed by drunk driver
A fundraiser was held in Livermore Saturday evening to help finish the final stages of a clinic that will honor a Chico State nursing student killed by a drunk driver. 21-year-old Kristina Chesterman was hit by a car on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Because she has no valid birth certificate, Mel...
|3 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|7
|Mentally Ill Liberal Truth's
|6 min
|Sunlight Disinfects
|1
|Chico fire study evaluates staffing, station lo...
|11 min
|Chico taxpayer
|1
|Immigrant Melanis Trump can not Vote. She has n...
|14 min
|MAGA
|4
|The O-NGR Official Portrait Contest, Vote Your ...
|22 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|That NGR-O is an illegitimate President,ERASE E...
|29 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Obama Is An Illegitimate President
|33 min
|Bob Mulholeinmyhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC