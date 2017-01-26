Fathers and sons

Fathers and sons

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Hir shows at the Blue Room, Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m., through Feb. 4. Tickets: $14.99 Blue Room Theatre 139 W. First St. 895-3749 Of Kites and Kings shows at Theatre on the Ridge, Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m., through Feb. 12. Tickets: $12-$18 Theatre on the Ridge 3735 Neal Road 877-5760 Two four-character plays that explore the father-son relationship, one of the oldest tropes in theater , opened locally last weekend. The similarity ends there, however; these plays could hardly be less alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Don resigns from his businesses; Retains ... 2 hr a-citizen 21
Trumps Mental Illness is a "Clear and Present D... 3 hr a-citizen 6
Trump RUNS PRIVATE EMAIL System from the White ... 8 hr a-citizen 5
grandpa nicolai m.i.a. 8 hr a-citizen 2
Dirty Don STIFFS Elec Contractor in DC for $2 M... 8 hr a-citizen 3
White House: No habla espanol? 11 hr a-citizen 2
Massive Tweeter Fraud Wed TumpWorld Solution 3
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,284,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC