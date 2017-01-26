Fathers and sons

Hir shows at the Blue Room, Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m., through Feb. 4. Tickets: $14.99 Blue Room Theatre 139 W. First St. 895-3749 Of Kites and Kings shows at Theatre on the Ridge, Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m., through Feb. 12. Tickets: $12-$18 Theatre on the Ridge 3735 Neal Road 877-5760 Two four-character plays that explore the father-son relationship, one of the oldest tropes in theater , opened locally last weekend. The similarity ends there, however; these plays could hardly be less alike.

