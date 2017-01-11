Electronic signs rarely allowed in Ch...

Electronic signs rarely allowed in Chico; some wonder why

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Local business owner Mark Page talks about his digital sign in front of Fix Auto, formerly Chico Collision Center, on East Park Avenue Wednesday. When Page replaced the sign he has had for 13 years because parts failed, the city said he could only use it for time and temperature or it would be out of compliance with city code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you firefighters. (Jul '14) 1 hr Bob Luvs The Jitt... 156
Obama's legacy Wed Percius 1
Chico homeless problem is getting worse Wed Balaclava 3
The End of the Chico Topix Forum Tue Libtard trainer 3
Wondering Tue Nancy Pelhozi is ... 6
Democrats Helpless as Sessions Heads to Hill Tue Nancy Pelhozi is ... 2
Democrats BANKRUPT California! ! Tue Nancy Pelhozi is ... 2
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at January 12 at 8:53AM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC