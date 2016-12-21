Editorial: Leta s hope we are wrong o...

Editorial: Leta s hope we are wrong on these predictions

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

It's New Year's Day. Time to set aside the nostalgia and the plaintive reviews of the previous year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PUTINS PUPPET coming right along 2 hr Franklin 18
Trump wears more make up than his IMMIGRANT WIF... 6 hr shJHEDEWQ 7
Traitor NGR-O The One And ONLY Putin D-ck Sucker 8 hr Franklin 5
Here is one 11 hr Franklin 2
Trump owes Putin BIG TIME! Dec 31 asetgDtgewryh 1
Putin knows how to butter Trump up Dec 31 Thomas 1
Proof The Error Of Obummer Is Gone Forever And ... Dec 30 GRANDPA NICOLAI 10
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Butte County was issued at January 02 at 2:20PM PST

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,753

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC