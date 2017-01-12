Editorial: Hits and misses

As part of its ongoing “Chico Through Time” program, the event from 1-5 p.m. Sunday is called “We Are Hmong, We Are Your Neighbors.” It's being presented by a Hmong leadership organization at Chico State University. Students will share aspects of Hmong culture and invite participants to take part in activities, such as making pho and crafts, playing games, even getting temporary tattoos with traditional designs.

