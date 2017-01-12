Editorial: Hits and misses
As part of its ongoing “Chico Through Time” program, the event from 1-5 p.m. Sunday is called “We Are Hmong, We Are Your Neighbors.” It's being presented by a Hmong leadership organization at Chico State University. Students will share aspects of Hmong culture and invite participants to take part in activities, such as making pho and crafts, playing games, even getting temporary tattoos with traditional designs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's legacy
|6 hr
|a-citizen
|5
|Chico homeless problem is getting worse
|7 hr
|--Crack Rabbit--
|5
|Jeff Sessions To Implement Voter ID
|10 hr
|Franklin
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|13 hr
|a-citizen
|493
|Intel Report Not What Democrats Wanted
|23 hr
|a-citizen
|3
|Thank you firefighters. (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Tonka X4
|158
|The End of the Chico Topix Forum
|Fri
|Godfrey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC