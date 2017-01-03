District 3 Democrats to pick delegate...

District 3 Democrats to pick delegates Sunday in Chico

Democrats in the 3rd Assembly District are invited to pick delegates to party's State Central Committee Sunday at the Chico library, East First and Sherman avenues. Each of the 80 Assembly districts will elect seven women and seven men to represent the district at the 2017 and 2018 state party conventions.

