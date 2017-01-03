District 3 Democrats to pick delegates Sunday in Chico
Democrats in the 3rd Assembly District are invited to pick delegates to party's State Central Committee Sunday at the Chico library, East First and Sherman avenues. Each of the 80 Assembly districts will elect seven women and seven men to represent the district at the 2017 and 2018 state party conventions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Guts Ethics Panel
|1 hr
|Can We Fix Stupid
|7
|WAY TOO SMART for Fox News
|7 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|President Trump Is The Modern Day President Lin...
|13 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|3
|PUTINS PUPPET coming right along
|Mon
|Franklin
|18
|Trump wears more make up than his IMMIGRANT WIF...
|Mon
|shJHEDEWQ
|7
|Traitor NGR-O The One And ONLY Putin D-ck Sucker
|Mon
|Franklin
|5
|Here is one
|Mon
|Franklin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC