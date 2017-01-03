Death notices: Jan. 7, 2017

Death notices: Jan. 7, 2017

Burch: Daniel Alden Burch, 50, of Red Bluff died Thursday, Jan. 5 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers.

