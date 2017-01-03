Current storm to be followed by weekend soaker
City of Chico traffic safety supervisor Troy Tatom, left, and maintenance worker Jason Anderson work Tuesday to clear a stubborn drain along Cherry Street near West Fourth Street as rain falls. As of deadline Tuesday evening, less than a half-inch of rain had fallen on the valley floor, with an inch to 1 1/2 inches in the foothills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Guts Ethics Panel
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|19
|No end to the LIES
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|17
|Trump wants to "Make America Sick Again"!
|3 hr
|tedNugentTrump
|3
|Trump PARTIES the New Year in with "Joey 'NO SO...
|4 hr
|kd5555asa
|3
|Donny "The Clown Face" Trump, Americas elected ...
|4 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Trump wears more make up than his IMMIGRANT WIF...
|5 hr
|ClownCar
|8
|The PUNKPEOTUS hates America
|8 hr
|Thomas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC